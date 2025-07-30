Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 2:55AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL
COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
…VERY ISOLATED LOW-END TSUNAMI WARNING CONDITIONS FOR PORT SAN
LUIS AREA INCLUDING AVILA BEACH…
preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering
Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.
* TIDE INFORMATION…
Port San Luis…High tide of 3.9 ft at 201 AM PDT on Jul 30.
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.