Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 2:39PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…ALL TSUNAMI ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED…

* UPDATES…

All Tsunami Advisories have been cancelled. However, tidal fluctuations and

enhanced currents will continue for the next few days.

* LOCAL IMPACTS…

While the tsunami is expected to remain below advisory criteria,

strong currents will pose a risk for ocean swimmers.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area,

check in with local lifeguards before entering the water. Be alert

to instructions from your local emergency officials.

* OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER…

Port San Luis California 2.7 ft at 0214 AM PDT on Jul 30

Santa Barbara California 1.5 ft at 0706 AM PDT on Jul 30

Santa Monica California 1.2 ft at 0827 AM PDT on Jul 30

Los Angeles Harbor CA 0.5 ft at 0546 AM PDT on Jul 30

This will be the final statement issued for the local area for this

event.