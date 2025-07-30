Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 2:39PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 2:39 pm

…ALL TSUNAMI ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED…

* UPDATES…
All Tsunami Advisories have been cancelled. However, tidal fluctuations and
enhanced currents will continue for the next few days.

* LOCAL IMPACTS…
While the tsunami is expected to remain below advisory criteria,
strong currents will pose a risk for ocean swimmers.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…
If you are located in this coastal area,
check in with local lifeguards before entering the water. Be alert
to instructions from your local emergency officials.

* OBSERVED TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS FROM EARLIER…
Port San Luis California 2.7 ft at 0214 AM PDT on Jul 30
Santa Barbara California 1.5 ft at 0706 AM PDT on Jul 30
Santa Monica California 1.2 ft at 0827 AM PDT on Jul 30
Los Angeles Harbor CA 0.5 ft at 0546 AM PDT on Jul 30

This will be the final statement issued for the local area for this
event.

National Weather Service

