Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 1:54PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL AREAS OF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FROM POINT CONCEPTION TO RINCON POINT…

…THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY FOR THE CENTRAL COAST HAS BEEN CANCELLED…

…STRONG TSUNAMI-RELATED CURRENTS TO CONTINUE FOR THE IMMEDIATE

COASTAL AREAS OF THE CENTRAL COAST, LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering

Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Port San Luis…Low tide of 1.9 ft at 946 PM PDT on Jul 30.

High tide of 4.7 ft at 348 PM PDT on Jul 31.

Santa Monica…Low tide of 2.1 ft at 841 PM PDT on Jul 30.

High tide of 4.6 ft at 255 PM PDT on Jul 31.

Los Angeles Harbor…Low tide of 2.0 ft at 841 PM PDT on Jul

30. High tide of 4.6 ft at 249 PM PDT on Jul 31.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.