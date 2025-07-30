Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 1:54PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL AREAS OF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY FROM POINT CONCEPTION TO RINCON POINT…

…THE TSUNAMI ADVISORY FOR THE CENTRAL COAST HAS BEEN CANCELLED…

…STRONG TSUNAMI-RELATED CURRENTS TO CONTINUE FOR THE IMMEDIATE

COASTAL AREAS OF THE CENTRAL COAST, LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering

Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Santa Barbara…Low tide of 2.1 ft at 914 PM PDT on Jul 30.

High tide of 4.7 ft at 321 PM PDT on Jul 31.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.