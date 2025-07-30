Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 12:37PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL

COASTAL AREAS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

…STRONG TSUNAMI-RELATED CURRENTS TO CONTINUE FOR THE IMMEDIATE

COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering

Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Port San Luis…Low tide of 1.9 ft at 946 PM PDT on Jul 30.

High tide of 4.7 ft at 348 PM PDT on Jul 31.

Santa Barbara…Low tide of 2.1 ft at 914 PM PDT on Jul 30.

High tide of 4.7 ft at 321 PM PDT on Jul 31.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.