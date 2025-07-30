Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 12:29AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL
COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
…VERY ISOLATED LOW-END TSUNAMI WARNING CONDITIONS FOR PORT SAN
LUIS AREA INCLUDING AVILA BEACH…
* UPDATES…
There have been no significant changes since the last
statement.
* LOCAL IMPACTS…
A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to
swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected. Widespread
inundation is NOT expected. However, damage at the harbors will be
possible. Surging water in and out of harbors can cause boats and
docks to detach from structures.
Port San Luis including Avila Beach will be of particular concern
for these impacts, and very isolated low-end Tsunami Warning
Conditions are possible for this area. This includes low to moderate
inundation and dangerous coastal flooding around the Port San Luis
area including Avila Beach.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…
Port San Luis California 1235 AM PDT on Jul 30
Santa Barbara California 1245 AM PDT on Jul 30
Los Angeles California 0100 AM PDT on Jul 30
Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which
could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.
The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION…
Port San Luis California 24 hrs
* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…
Port San Luis California 2.0 to 3.8 ft
Santa Barbara California less than 1 ft
Los Angeles California less than 1 ft
* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION…
An earthquake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 8.8.
* TIDE INFORMATION…
Santa Barbara…Low tide of 2.1 ft at 756 PM PDT on Jul 29. High
tide of 3.9 ft at 129 AM PDT on Jul 30.
Los Angeles…Low tide of 2.0 ft at 728 PM PDT on Jul 29. High
tide of 4.0 ft at 101 AM PDT on Jul 30.
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.