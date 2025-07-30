Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued July 30 at 11:39AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

Published 11:39 am

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL
COASTAL AREAS OF SANTA BARBARA AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

…STRONG TSUNAMI-RELATED CURRENTS TO CONTINUE FOR THE IMMEDIATE
COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES…

preliminary magnitude of 8.8 centered 315 miles SW of Bering
Island, Komandorski at a depth of 46 miles.

* TIDE INFORMATION…
Los Angeles…High tide of 4.6 ft at 208 PM PDT on Jul 30.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.

National Weather Service

