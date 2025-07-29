Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 9:58PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL
COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
…VERY ISOLATED LOW-END TSUNAMI WARNING CONDITIONS FOR PORT SAN
LUIS AREA INCLUDING AVILA BEACH…
* UPDATES…
Very isolated low-end Tsunami Warning conditions are possible
for the Port San Luis area including Avila Beach.
* LOCAL IMPACTS…
A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be hazardous to
swimmers, boats, and coastal structures is expected. Widespread
inundation is NOT expected. However, damage at the harbors will be
possible. Surging water in and out of harbors can cause boats and
docks to detach from structures.
Port San Luis including Avila Beach will be of particular concern
for these impacts, and very isolated low-end Tsunami Warning
Conditions are possible for this area. This includes low to moderate
inundation and dangerous coastal flooding around the Port San Luis
area including Avila Beach.
* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…
If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach and out
of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami.
Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials.
If you are specifically located in the Port San Luis area including
Avila Beach, move to higher ground. Be alert to instructions from
your local emergency officials.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…
Port San Luis California 1235 AM PDT on Jul 30
Santa Barbara California 1245 AM PDT on Jul 30
Los Angeles California 0100 AM PDT on Jul 30
Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which
could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.
The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION…
Port San Luis California 24 hrs
* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…
Port San Luis California 2.0 to 3.7 ft
Santa Barbara California less than 1 ft
Los Angeles California less than 1 ft
* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION…
An earthquake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 8.8.
* TIDE INFORMATION…
Port San Luis…Low tide of 2.0 ft at 831 PM PDT on Jul 29. High
tide of 3.9 ft at 201 AM PDT on Jul 30.
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.