Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 8:43PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL

COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

* UPDATES…

There have been no significant changes since the last statement.

* LOCAL IMPACTS…

A tsunami capable of producing strong currents

that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures

is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected. However,

damage at the harbors will be possible. Surging water in and out

of harbors can cause boats and docks to detach from structures.

Port San Luis and Morro Bay will be of particular concern for

these impacts, however other locations anywhere in the Advisory

area will be susceptible to impacts including coastal flooding.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach

and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to

watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local

emergency officials

* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…

Port San Luis California 1235 AM PDT on Jul 30

Santa Barbara California 1245 AM PDT on Jul 30

Los Angeles California 0100 AM PDT on Jul 30

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.

* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION…

Port San Luis California 24 hrs

* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…

Port San Luis California 2.0 to 3.7 ft

Santa Barbara California less than 1 ft

Los Angeles California less than 1 ft

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION…

An earthquake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 8.8.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Port San Luis…Low tide of 2.0 ft at 831 PM PDT on Jul 29. High

tide of 3.9 ft at 201 AM PDT on Jul 30.

Santa Barbara…Low tide of 2.1 ft at 756 PM PDT on Jul 29. High

tide of 3.9 ft at 129 AM PDT on Jul 30.

Los Angeles…Low tide of 2.0 ft at 728 PM PDT on Jul 29. High

tide of 4.0 ft at 101 AM PDT on Jul 30.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.