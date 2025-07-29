Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:49PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL

COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY REPLACES THE TSUNAMI WATCH…

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY REPLACES THE TSUNAMI WATCH…

* LOCAL IMPACTS… A tsunami capable of producing strong currents

that may be hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures

is expected. Widespread inundation is NOT expected. However,

damage at the harbors will be possible. Surging water in and out

of harbors can cause boats and docks to detach from structures.

Port San Luis and Morro Bay will be of particular concern for

these impacts, however other locations anywhere in the Advisory

area will be susceptible to impacts including coastal flooding.

* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…

If you are located in this coastal area, move off the beach

and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to

watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local

emergency officials

* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…

Port San Luis California 1235 AM PDT on Jul 30

Santa Barbara California 1250 AM PDT on Jul 30

Los Angeles California 0105 AM PDT on Jul 30

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.

* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION…

Port San Luis California 20 hrs

Santa Barbara California 9 hrs

* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…

Port San Luis California 1.7 to 3.2 ft

Santa Barbara California 0.9 to 1.7 ft

Los Angeles California less than 1 ft

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION…

An earthquake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 8.7.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.