Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 6:03PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…TSUNAMI WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL
COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
* LOCAL IMPACTS… POTENTIAL TSUNAMI IMPACTS FOR THE FOLLOWING
LOCATIONS, ALL COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES, VENTURA, SANTA
BARBARA, AND SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…
* RECOMMENDED ACTIONS…
If you are located in this coastal area, stay alert for
further updates, as well as instructions from your local
emergency officials.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…
Port San Luis California 1235 AM PDT on Jul 30
Santa Barbara California 1250 AM PDT on Jul 30
Los Angeles California 0105 AM PDT on Jul 30
Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which
could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.
The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.
* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION…
TSUNAMI WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION…
An earthquake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 8.7 off the
coast of Russia.
This product will be updated as new information becomes available.
Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for
further information and updates.