Special Weather Statement issued July 29 at 10:32PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS, ALL

COASTAL AREAS OF LOS ANGELES…VENTURA…SANTA BARBARA…AND

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES…

…VERY ISOLATED LOW-END TSUNAMI WARNING CONDITIONS FOR PORT SAN

LUIS AREA INCLUDING AVILA BEACH…

* UPDATES…

There have been no significant changes since the last statement.

* LOCAL IMPACTS…

A tsunami capable of producing strong currents that may be

hazardous to swimmers, boats, and coastal structures Is expected.

Widespread inundation is NOT expected. However, damage at the

harbors will be possible. Surging water in and out of harbors

can cause boats and docks to detach from structures.

* FORECAST TSUNAMI START TIMES…

Port San Luis California 1235 AM PDT on Jul 30

Santa Barbara California 1245 AM PDT on Jul 30

Los Angeles California 0100 AM PDT on Jul 30

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which

could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival.

The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.

* FORECAST TSUNAMI DURATION…

Port San Luis California 24 hrs

* FORECAST PEAK TSUNAMI WAVE HEIGHTS…

Port San Luis California 2.0 to 3.8 ft

Santa Barbara California less than 1 ft

Los Angeles California less than 1 ft

* PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE INFORMATION…

An earthquake occurred with a preliminary magnitude of 8.8.

* TIDE INFORMATION…

Santa Barbara…Low tide of 2.1 ft at 756 PM PDT on Jul 29. High

tide of 3.9 ft at 129 AM PDT on Jul 30.

Los Angeles…Low tide of 2.0 ft at 728 PM PDT on Jul 29. High

tide of 4.0 ft at 101 AM PDT on Jul 30.

This product will be updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned to your local news source and NOAA weather radio for

further information and updates.