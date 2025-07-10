Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 10:34AM PDT until July 10 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Hot daytime temperatures in the 90s up to around 100
degrees.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.