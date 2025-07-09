Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued July 9 at 1:40AM PDT until July 10 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

