Beach Hazards Statement issued July 5 at 1:43PM PDT until July 6 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf expected.

* WHERE…Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County

Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN…Through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This statement may be extended through

Monday evening.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.