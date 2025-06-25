Beach Hazards Statement issued June 25 at 1:32PM PDT until June 26 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Abnormally high tides around 7 feet are expected in
between 6 PM and 11 PM each night.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara
County Southeastern Coast, Ventura County Beaches, Malibu
Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Pooling of sea water is possible around high tide at
beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal
ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No
significant damage is expected.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.