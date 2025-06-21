Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 10:08AM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph will be possible near Gaviota.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.