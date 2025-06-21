Wind Advisory issued June 21 at 10:08AM PDT until June 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara
County Inland Central Coast, and Santa Ynez Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.