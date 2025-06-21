Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 9:44AM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TODAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY
FOR STRONG TO DAMAGING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR
MOUNTAINS, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY INCLUDING
WESTERN FOOTHILLS…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH CANCELLED FOR EASTERN SANTA YNEZ MOUNTAINS
BUT BRIEF CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TONIGHT…
.An unseasonably strong upper level trough of low pressure will
move through the region today through tonight. Strong and locally
damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are expected to be most
focused this afternoon into tonight across the Santa Barbara
County interior mountains, Ventura County mountains, I-5 corridor,
and Antelope Valley including the western foothills. These
stronger winds combined with humidities lowering to between 10 and
25 percent will likely bring critical fire weather conditions to
these areas, resulting in the Red Flag Warning valid this
afternoon into tonight. While locally stronger winds are still
expected to surface across portions of the eastern Santa Ynez
range tonight, it no longer appears they will have a sufficient
duration of strong wind/low humidity overlap, resulting in the
cancellation of the Fire Weather Watch for this area, and just
including them with brief critical headlines. Areas in a Red Flag
Warning this afternoon through tonight will have the highest risk
for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, with the threat
of long range spotting.
* WINDS…Northwest to north 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of
50 to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 10 to 25 percent,
gradually rising late tonight.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range
spotting, which could threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.