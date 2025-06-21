Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 9:44AM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TODAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY

FOR STRONG TO DAMAGING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR

MOUNTAINS, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY INCLUDING

WESTERN FOOTHILLS…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH CANCELLED FOR EASTERN SANTA YNEZ MOUNTAINS

BUT BRIEF CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TONIGHT…

.An unseasonably strong upper level trough of low pressure will

move through the region today through tonight. Strong and locally

damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are expected to be most

focused this afternoon into tonight across the Santa Barbara

County interior mountains, Ventura County mountains, I-5 corridor,

and Antelope Valley including the western foothills. These

stronger winds combined with humidities lowering to between 10 and

25 percent will likely bring critical fire weather conditions to

these areas, resulting in the Red Flag Warning valid this

afternoon into tonight. While locally stronger winds are still

expected to surface across portions of the eastern Santa Ynez

range tonight, it no longer appears they will have a sufficient

duration of strong wind/low humidity overlap, resulting in the

cancellation of the Fire Weather Watch for this area, and just

including them with brief critical headlines. Areas in a Red Flag

Warning this afternoon through tonight will have the highest risk

for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, with the threat

of long range spotting.

* WINDS…Northwest to north 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of

50 to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 10 to 25 percent,

gradually rising late tonight.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range

spotting, which could threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.