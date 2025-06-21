Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 3:32PM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG TO
DAMAGING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
THE I-5 CORRIDOR, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR MOUNTAINS, VENTURA
COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY INCLUDING WESTERN
FOOTHILLS…
.An unseasonably strong upper level trough of low pressure will
move through the region today through tonight. Strong and locally
damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are expected to be most
focused this afternoon into tonight across the Santa Barbara
County interior mountains, Ventura County mountains, I- 5
corridor, and Antelope Valley including the western foothills.
These stronger winds combined with humidities lowering to between
10 and 25 percent will likely bring critical fire weather
conditions to these areas, resulting in the Red Flag Warning valid
this afternoon into tonight. While locally stronger winds are
still expected to surface across portions of the eastern Santa
Ynez range tonight, it no longer appears they will have a
sufficient duration of strong wind/low humidity overlap, resulting
in the cancellation of the Fire Weather Watch for this area, and
just including them with brief critical headlines. Areas in a Red
Flag Warning this afternoon through tonight will have the highest
risk for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, with the
threat of long range spotting.
* WINDS…Northwest to north 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of
50 to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 10 to 25 percent,
gradually rising late tonight.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable
for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range
spotting, which could threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.