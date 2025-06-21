Red Flag Warning issued June 21 at 3:32PM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG TO

DAMAGING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

THE I-5 CORRIDOR, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY INTERIOR MOUNTAINS, VENTURA

COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY INCLUDING WESTERN

FOOTHILLS…

.An unseasonably strong upper level trough of low pressure will

move through the region today through tonight. Strong and locally

damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are expected to be most

focused this afternoon into tonight across the Santa Barbara

County interior mountains, Ventura County mountains, I- 5

corridor, and Antelope Valley including the western foothills.

These stronger winds combined with humidities lowering to between

10 and 25 percent will likely bring critical fire weather

conditions to these areas, resulting in the Red Flag Warning valid

this afternoon into tonight. While locally stronger winds are

still expected to surface across portions of the eastern Santa

Ynez range tonight, it no longer appears they will have a

sufficient duration of strong wind/low humidity overlap, resulting

in the cancellation of the Fire Weather Watch for this area, and

just including them with brief critical headlines. Areas in a Red

Flag Warning this afternoon through tonight will have the highest

risk for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, with the

threat of long range spotting.

* WINDS…Northwest to north 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of

50 to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 10 to 25 percent,

gradually rising late tonight.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable

for extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range

spotting, which could threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.