High Wind Warning issued June 21 at 11:23PM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Interstate 5 Corridor, Northern Ventura County Mountains,
Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains
Eastern Range, Southern Ventura County Mountains, and Western
Antelope Valley Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

