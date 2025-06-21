High Wind Warning issued June 21 at 10:08AM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County
Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and
Southern Ventura County Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For
the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand could locally
reduce visibilities to near zero at times. If encountering blowing
dust and sand that inhibits the ability to see the road in front
of you, pull completely off the roadway and turn off your
headlights.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.