Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.