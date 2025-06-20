Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

expected. Strongest in the hills.

* WHERE…Lake Casitas.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.