Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 21 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
expected. Strongest in the hills.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.