Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 21 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, north

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT

Saturday. For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 5 AM

PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.