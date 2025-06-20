Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Strongest afternoon and evening hours.
* WHERE…San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County
Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches,
and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.