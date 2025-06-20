Wind Advisory issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 20 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. For
the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.