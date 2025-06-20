Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:14PM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY FOR STRONG TO DAMAGING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AND LOW

RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY

INTERIOR MOUNTAINS, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY

INCLUDING WESTERN FOOTHILLS…

.An unseasonably strong upper level trough of low pressure

will move through the region through Saturday night. West to

northwest winds will continue to increase this afternoon and

evening brining widespread elevated to brief critical fire weather

conditions across the interior and southern Santa Barbara County.

The winds are expected to further increase in coverage and speed

Saturday afternoon into evening, when damaging winds will likely

become more widespread across the interior. The upper trough

will bring a cooling trend to the region on Saturday, but

humidity levels are still expected to remain low.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Red Flag Warning for strong to damaging wind and low relative

humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM PDT

Sunday.

* WINDS…Northwest to north 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of

50 to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 10 to 25 percent,

gradually rising late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for

extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range

spotting, which could threaten life and property.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution

with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near

interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks

out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for

information.