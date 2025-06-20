Red Flag Warning issued June 20 at 2:14PM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT
SUNDAY FOR STRONG TO DAMAGING NORTHWEST TO NORTH WINDS AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE I-5 CORRIDOR, SANTA BARBARA COUNTY
INTERIOR MOUNTAINS, VENTURA COUNTY MOUNTAINS, AND ANTELOPE VALLEY
INCLUDING WESTERN FOOTHILLS…
.An unseasonably strong upper level trough of low pressure
will move through the region through Saturday night. West to
northwest winds will continue to increase this afternoon and
evening brining widespread elevated to brief critical fire weather
conditions across the interior and southern Santa Barbara County.
The winds are expected to further increase in coverage and speed
Saturday afternoon into evening, when damaging winds will likely
become more widespread across the interior. The upper trough
will bring a cooling trend to the region on Saturday, but
humidity levels are still expected to remain low.
The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a
Red Flag Warning for strong to damaging wind and low relative
humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM PDT
Sunday.
* WINDS…Northwest to north 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts of
50 to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Areas of humidity 10 to 25 percent,
gradually rising late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…If fire ignition occurs, conditions are favorable for
extreme fire behavior, rapid fire growth, and long range
spotting, which could threaten life and property.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. Use extreme caution
with anything that can spark a wildfire. Residents near
interfaces should be prepared to evacuate if a wildfire breaks
out. See readyforwildfire.org and wildfirerisk.org for
information.