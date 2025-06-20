High Wind Warning issued June 20 at 8:48PM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Warning, north winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Northern Ventura County Mountains, Santa Barbara County

Interior Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, and

Southern Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT Saturday. For the

High Wind Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.