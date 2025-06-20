High Wind Warning issued June 20 at 8:48PM PDT until June 21 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.