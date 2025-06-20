High Wind Warning issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 22 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, north
winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT
Saturday. For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM Saturday to 5 AM
PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.