High Wind Warning issued June 20 at 10:30AM PDT until June 21 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT this afternoon. For

the High Wind Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT

Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.