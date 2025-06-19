Wind Advisory issued June 19 at 8:29PM PDT until June 20 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds 25 to

40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 PM PDT Friday. For the High

Wind Watch, from Friday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.