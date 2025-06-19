Wind Advisory issued June 19 at 1:37PM PDT until June 21 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Strongest late afternoon and nighttime hours.
* WHERE…Santa Lucia Mountains and Southern Salinas Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.