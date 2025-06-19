Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued June 19 at 10:43AM PDT until June 20 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected. Isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible near Gaviota.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is a moderate chance of stronger
Sundowner winds on Friday night, potentially being capable of
downing trees and powerlines.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

