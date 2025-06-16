Wind Advisory issued June 16 at 3:26PM PDT until June 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40

to 55 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds mid morning

through mid afternoon.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.