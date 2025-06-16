Wind Advisory issued June 16 at 3:26PM PDT until June 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.