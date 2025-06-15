Wind Advisory issued June 15 at 12:19PM PDT until June 17 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40
to 55 mph expected. A brief drop in winds is possible during the
morning hours on Monday.
* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez
Mountains Western Range.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.