Wind Advisory issued June 15 at 12:19PM PDT until June 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will increase again Monday evening
through late night and another wind advisory will likely be needed.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers
of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.