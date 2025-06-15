Wind Advisory issued June 15 at 12:19PM PDT until June 16 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will increase again Monday evening

through late night and another wind advisory will likely be needed.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.