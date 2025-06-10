Wind Advisory issued June 10 at 2:30AM PDT until June 11 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North to northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45

to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for drivers

of high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.