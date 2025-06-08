Wind Advisory issued June 8 at 7:45PM PDT until June 9 at 3:00AM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest

below and through passes and canyons.

* WHERE…Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.