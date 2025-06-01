Beach Hazards Statement issued June 1 at 3:41AM PDT until June 3 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

* WHAT…A long period south swell will bring elevated surf up

to 6 feet to south and southwest facing beaches, along with

dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN…From 9 AM PDT this morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.