Beach Hazards Statement issued June 1 at 12:20PM PDT until June 3 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…A long period south swell will bring elevated surf up
to 6 feet to south and southwest facing beaches, along with
dangerous rip currents.
* WHERE…Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles
County Beaches.
* WHEN…Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip
currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can
wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats
nearshore.
Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or
stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly
in such conditions, stay off the rocks.