Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 7:01PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 655 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms across the Santa Barbara county mountains, extending

westward into the southern portion of the Lake Fire burn scar,

and Lake Cachuma. The storms are moving to the southwest at

10 to 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail, as well as

frequent lightning strikes. Localized flooding will be

possible near the core of the thunderstorm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. New fire ignitions will be possible due to

the frequent lightning strikes observed, especially on

the periphery of the storm.

Locations impacted include…

Santa Ynez…

Figueroa Mountain…

Big Pine Mountain…

Lake Cachuma…

and southern portions of the Lake Fire burn scar.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.