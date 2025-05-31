Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 607 PM PDT, Doppler radar was continuing to track a strong
thunderstorm across the mountains of northwest Ventura and
northeast Santa Barbara counties. The storm was drifting to
the west at 5 to 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail, and frequent
lightning strikes. Localized flash flooding will be
possible near the core of the thunderstorm.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. New fire ignitions will be possible due to
the frequent lightning strikes observed, especially on
the periphery of the storm.
Locations impacted include…
Ozena…
Big Pine Mountain…
Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line…
and Ventucopa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.