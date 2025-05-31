Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 6:12PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 607 PM PDT, Doppler radar was continuing to track a strong

thunderstorm across the mountains of northwest Ventura and

northeast Santa Barbara counties. The storm was drifting to

the west at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, penny size hail, and frequent

lightning strikes. Localized flash flooding will be

possible near the core of the thunderstorm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible. New fire ignitions will be possible due to

the frequent lightning strikes observed, especially on

the periphery of the storm.

Locations impacted include…

Ozena…

Big Pine Mountain…

Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line…

and Ventucopa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.