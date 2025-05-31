Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mount Pinos extending westward into Highway 33 and Big Pine Mountain
in Santa Barbara county. The storm was drifting to the southwest
at 5 to 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. Numerous
lightning strikes occurring, mostly dry.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible. The numerous lightning strikes could cause
new fire ignitions.
Locations impacted include…
Western Lockwood Valley…
Big Pine Mountain…
Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line…
and Ventucopa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.