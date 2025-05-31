Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 4:54PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mount Pinos extending westward into Highway 33 and Big Pine Mountain

in Santa Barbara county. The storm was drifting to the southwest

at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Western Lockwood Valley…

Big Pine Mountain…

Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line…

and Ventucopa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.