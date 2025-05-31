Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:12PM PDT until May 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

SVRLOX

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…

Northeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 507 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of

Lockwood Valley extending westward into Highway 33 and Big Pine

Mountain in Santa Barbara County. The severe storm was drifting

to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. In addition,

there is the threat of localized flash flooding near the core of

the storm as well as new fire starts due to dry lightning on the

periphery of the storm.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Western Lockwood Valley…

Big Pine Mountain…

Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County

line…

and Ventucopa.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.