Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 31 at 5:12PM PDT until May 31 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
SVRLOX
The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Ventura County in southwestern California…
Northeastern Santa Barbara County in southwestern California…
* Until 600 PM PDT.
* At 507 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of
Lockwood Valley extending westward into Highway 33 and Big Pine
Mountain in Santa Barbara County. The severe storm was drifting
to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. In addition,
there is the threat of localized flash flooding near the core of
the storm as well as new fire starts due to dry lightning on the
periphery of the storm.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Western Lockwood Valley…
Big Pine Mountain…
Highway 33 from Lockwood Valley Road to the Santa Barbara County
line…
and Ventucopa.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.