Heat Advisory issued May 30 at 8:48AM PDT until May 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
* WHAT…High temperatures from 92 to 102 expected.
* WHERE…Central Ventura County Valleys, Cuyama Valley, Eastern San
Fernando Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis
Obispo County Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Southern Salinas
Valley, and Western San Fernando Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…There is a high risk for heat illness for sensitive
populations including the very young, the very old, those without
air conditioning, and those active outdoors (including hikers).
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Limit strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.